Check out Kriti Sanon, who shared a picture series of herself as she opted for a black top and skirt. Take a look below.

Kriti Sanon, the Queen of Hearts, never fails to captivate audiences with her confident wardrobe choices. The fashionista effortlessly pulls off any look, be it ethnic or Western. This time, she surprises us with a never-before-seen appearance in a black top and pleated skirt. Her confidence is real and leaves us in awe. Let’s delve deeper into her stunning appearance.

Kriti Sanon’s Black Top And Pleated Skirt Appearance-

Kriti Sanon treats her fans to a unique and stylish avatar by sharing photographs. Instead of the typical pantsuit, the Crew actress donned a black top and pleated skirt. In this monochromatic outfit, the actress defines her curvy physique in a stunning look, and we can’t stop appreciating her glam. The outfit features a black strappy, plunging neckline, dropped sleeves, and upper body fitted top. It adds an oomph factor with high-waisted pleats and a belt featuring an asymmetric hemline skirt. The outfit is from H & M, a testament to her unique fashion sense.

Kriti Sanon’s silver hoop earrings add to her fascinating appearance. The actress chooses a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The shimmering eyeshadow, accentuated cheekbones, and delicate pink lips give her a wow factor. The diva looks modest yet gorgeous and paired with black leather knee-length boots by Saint G World; we can’t get enough of her charm. The actress showcases her elegant persona in the most striking moments.

What is your reaction to Kriti's latest appearance?