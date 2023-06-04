ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon is all cuddles with her doggo ‘Disco’, see pic

Kriti shows us that her love for her pets knows no bounds. She's a true animal lover, and her genuine affection for her furry friends is as infectious as a laughter epidemic. Check out her latest pawdorable moment

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jun,2023 06:34:28
Kriti Sanon is all cuddles with her doggo ‘Disco’, see pic

When it comes to spreading love and cuddles, Kriti Sanon takes the cake, especially when it comes to her fur babies, Disco and Phoebe! This beautiful actress not only dazzles us with her on-screen performances but also melts our hearts with her compassion for animals. Disco and Phoebe, with their wagging tails and adorable antics, have become an inseparable part of Kriti’s life.

Whether it’s sharing hilarious videos of their playful escapades or capturing heartwarming moments of snuggles and belly rubs, Kriti shows us that her love for her pets knows no bounds. She’s a true animal lover, and her genuine affection for her furry friends is as infectious as a laughter epidemic. Kriti Sanon’s pet adventures remind us of the pure joy and companionship that our four-legged friends bring into our lives. With Disco and Phoebe by her side, Kriti continues to be a beacon of love, proving that a wagging tail and a wet nose can make the world a brighter and happier place.

Kriti Sanon’s latest pawdorable moment

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, where we can see her all gorgeous in a sheer white casual adorn. She completed the look with her sleek pulled-back hairdo and minimal makeover. She can be seen cuddling with her doggo ‘Disco’ in the picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “All we need is LOVE! ♥️(And cuddles 🥰)”

Have a look-

Kriti Sanon is all cuddles with her doggo ‘Disco’, see pic 812572

Do you enjoy spending time with your pets too? let us know in the comments below

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kriti Sanon cuddling up with her furball, Disco is the cutest picture on the internet today
Kriti Sanon cuddling up with her furball, Disco is the cutest picture on the internet today
“Being a couch potato”, all about Kriti Sanon’s Thursday diaries
“Being a couch potato”, all about Kriti Sanon’s Thursday diaries
Time for some 'black magic' ft. Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi
Time for some 'black magic' ft. Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi
Kriti Sanon drops a sweet birthday wish for Mimi director, Laxman Utekar
Kriti Sanon drops a sweet birthday wish for Mimi director, Laxman Utekar
Bold Videos Alert: Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and spicy red outfits, a visual delight
Bold Videos Alert: Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and spicy red outfits, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon talks about soul of Adipurush movie, hear her out
Kriti Sanon talks about soul of Adipurush movie, hear her out
Latest Stories
Disha Patani exudes radiance in black embellished corseted long gown
Disha Patani exudes radiance in black embellished corseted long gown
A sneak peek of Sara Ali Khan’s current mood
A sneak peek of Sara Ali Khan’s current mood
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Rumoured couple Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia serves goals as they twin in black, see pic
Pranali Rathod Welcomes New Member In The Family; Find Who?
Pranali Rathod Welcomes New Member In The Family; Find Who?
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shines in yellow swimsuit, says ‘Babymooning hard’
Mama-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shines in yellow swimsuit, says ‘Babymooning hard’
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s weekend cheat meal diaries
Read Latest News