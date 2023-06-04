Kriti Sanon is all cuddles with her doggo ‘Disco’, see pic

When it comes to spreading love and cuddles, Kriti Sanon takes the cake, especially when it comes to her fur babies, Disco and Phoebe! This beautiful actress not only dazzles us with her on-screen performances but also melts our hearts with her compassion for animals. Disco and Phoebe, with their wagging tails and adorable antics, have become an inseparable part of Kriti’s life.

Whether it’s sharing hilarious videos of their playful escapades or capturing heartwarming moments of snuggles and belly rubs, Kriti shows us that her love for her pets knows no bounds. She’s a true animal lover, and her genuine affection for her furry friends is as infectious as a laughter epidemic. Kriti Sanon’s pet adventures remind us of the pure joy and companionship that our four-legged friends bring into our lives. With Disco and Phoebe by her side, Kriti continues to be a beacon of love, proving that a wagging tail and a wet nose can make the world a brighter and happier place.

Kriti Sanon’s latest pawdorable moment

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, where we can see her all gorgeous in a sheer white casual adorn. She completed the look with her sleek pulled-back hairdo and minimal makeover. She can be seen cuddling with her doggo ‘Disco’ in the picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “All we need is LOVE! ♥️(And cuddles 🥰)”

Have a look-

Do you enjoy spending time with your pets too? let us know in the comments below