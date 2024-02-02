Kriti Sanon Makes Fans ‘Oo Lala’ In Rani Pink Saree, Checkout Now

Bollywood’s leading lady, Kriti Sanon, sets hearts aflutter with her mesmerizing move in the resplendent rani pink saree. Her choice of outfit is simple, but she added a contemporary touch with the open neckline blouse. The actress has the knack for pulling every look to perfection with her exquisite taste, whether ethnic or western.

But wait, Kriti’s glamorous look didn’t end there. The Heropanti actress uplifts her appearance with top-notch accessorizing. The rani pink saree features an attractive shimmer border, and the blouse has lace sleeves and an open neckline accentuating her collarbones. Kriti’s choice of green emerald necklace perfectly blends with her style, giving her a wow appearance. At the same time, the smokey, glittery eyes with the shiny cheeks and glossy lips complete her oh-so-breathtaking look. The straight hairstyle suits her simplicity. The overall glam in the Rani pink made her fans feel ‘oo Lala.’

In the series of photos, Kriti Sanon effortlessly shows her charm. Her striking poses and the charismatic smile has made us fall for her.

Fans Comment

A user took to Instagram and wrote, “Chand bhi sharma jaayega aajto. The other said, “saari gulabi hoot gulabi gulabi ye khubsurati.” Even Bollywood actress couldn’t resist Kriti’s charm, and Sophie Choudhary dropped several fire emojis in the comments. And many others shared their opinion.