Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented and appreciated actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi film industry for many years and well, with every new project that she’s undertaken for herself, she’s only gotten bigger and better. She always strives for creativity and perfection and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from her end melts hearts of innumerable fans all over the country. As an actress, Kriti Sanon has truly achieved quite a lot and we love all of it. Although her last movie Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan wasn’t the biggest hit, fans are still very hopeful and curious about what’s awaiting then in Adipurush. The movie also stars Prabhas and Sunny Singh in important roles.

Kriti Sanon reveals secret to her happiness in her Instagram story:

While Kriti Sanon takes care of her diet and fitness to a tremendous extent, not many are perhaps aware of the fact that she is also a sucker for good food. Well, that’s why, on a day when she’s not actively working, she loves to enjoy some yummy food to good effect and well, the results are for all to see. Well, this time, Kriti Sanon is seen giving us all a sneak-peek into her food diaries and well, she’s officially declared it as the reason behind her happiness. Well, do you want to check it out as to where and how? See below folks –

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you all to see her next in Adipurush alongside Prabhas? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com