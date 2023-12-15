Kriti Sanon Spreads Her Glittery Charm In Golden Co-ord Set

The ever-charming Kriti Sanon knows how to pull attention towards her. From rocking her glam in pantsuits to embracing ethereal looks in sarees to grabbing attention in bodycon dresses, the diva has a knack for pulling every look to perfection. The actress shows her charm this time in a golden glittery co-ord set. Let’s dive into her glam.

Kriti Sanon’s Glittery Charm In Glittery Outfit In Latest Photos

Mind-blowing! Kriti Sanon, with her latest look, has left us spellbound. The diva dons a golden glittery bralette top paired with a high-waist skirt. The huge sequins on the edges of the skirt grab our attention. The plunging neckline accentuates her jaw-dropping shoulders.

With the long statement earrings and matching bangles, Kriti Sanon adds an extra dose of glamour. Her messy, wavy hairstyle looks captivating. The smokey black eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy nude lips complement her appearance. The way Kriti Sanon looks into the camera, it seems the actress is staring at us. The actress glammed like this for the Hello magazine cover.

Kriti Sanon enjoys huge fandom on Instagram, with more than 55 million followers on her profile. Her regular share of updates and posts keeps her fans engaged.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s golden glittery charm? Drop your views in the comments box below.