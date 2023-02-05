Just a few more months and Spring will be here! But Kriti Sanon is purely prompting some early spring fashion showcases in latest pictures. Her fashion has always been very dear to the enthusiasts. That being said, Sanon’s latest pictures in her floral dress looked right on the edge. The diva wore a beautiful deep neck floral flared dress teamed, summoning the spring on an early notice.

In the pictures, we can see her wearing a gorgeous deep neck floral white flared dress. She teamed the outfit with her long highlighter hair. She kept her eyes dewy and soft. She completed the look with a pair of golden ear studs. She went on to share more pictures with her cute pawbuddy in the pictures. She rounded it off with a pair of white pumps.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. Her honed acting skills in the movie got lauded all across the country. As of now she has got Adipurush, Shehzaada. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. However, as of now the film’s release date has been postponed due to Pathaan. Earlier, Taran Adarsh taking it to Twitter asserted, “#BreakingNews… #Shehzada shifts to a new date… Will now arrive one week late, on 17 Feb 2023… This #KartikAaryan – #KritiSanon starrer is directed by #RohitDhawan.”

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1620034988963135490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1620034988963135490%7Ctwgr%5E8260df9631f83dcec2f8e9abf4de0c1ff6687cd6%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zeebiz.com%2Ftrending%2Fentertainment%2Fnews-shehzada-release-date-postponed-february-17-kartik-aaryans-movie-release-date-pushed-by-a-week-big-releases-of-february-2023-219644

