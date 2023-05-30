Kriti Sanon talks about soul of Adipurush movie, hear her out

Kriti Sanon drops glimpses from the movie Adipurush, that is going to be a pan-Indian release. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Sanon shared the glimpses on her Instagram handle, mentioning it as the ‘soul of Adipurush’ where we see Prabhas and Kriti interacting as Ram and Janaki. The video left their fans straight away emotional.

Kriti Sanon shares video from Adipurush

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from her upcoming movie Adipursh. The video showcases her as Janaki (Sita) and Prabhas as Ram. The video earned immense love from the netizens, with fans pouring love onto Kriti.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “The soul of Adipurush Ram Siya Ram राम सिया राम రాం సీతా రాంராம் சீதா ராம் ರಾಮ್ ಸೀತಾ ರಾಮ್ റാം സീതാ റാം #RamSiyaRam full song out now! Link in Bio. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June”

Reactions

One wrote, “The beauty of inner heart of janaki is so beautiful,kritss I swear never saw anyone play such role with whole heart on it as much as you have just can’t wait to watch adipurush,my girl you are the brightest star,janaki has my whole heart,you are going to rock with this one too❤”

Another wrote, “Prabhas as Ram and Kriti as Sita make a perfect pairing ❤🥺”

A third user wrote, “Sita ji be like – hey parmsundari tum to bilkul mere opposite ho 😂 Lakin acting achi kar leti Ho ❤NYC”

A fourth one added, “Low budget maakes wataage of the thereal story this film story demands budget of avtar , Avengers endgame”