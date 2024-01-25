Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon turns up sass in maroon turtle neck top and thigh-high slit skirt

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon stuns in stylish maroon turtle neck top and thigh high slit skirt, keeping it all bossy in the adorn. Check out photos below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Kriti Sanon turns up sass in maroon turtle neck top and thigh-high slit skirt Credit: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Guess who’s turning heads with a funky monochromatic vibe? It’s Kriti, our Bollywood trendsetter! Imagine this: a full-sleeved maroon turtle-neck top rocking the party with a high-waisted mini skirt that’s not just mini but also has double thigh-high slits! Leg game strong, Kriti adds a splash of sass to her look.

Legs Galore: Slits and Glam Bam!

Hold onto your hats, folks! Kriti’s got a skirt that’s high-waisted and thigh-high slitted. It’s like she’s giving a masterclass in leg-flashing with a side of glam bam! This bold move isn’t just turning up the heat; it’s making the fashion scene sizzle. Legs for days? Kriti says, “Absolutely!”

Pricey Pizzazz: Michael Kors Splurge Alert

Now, here’s the fun part! Want to copy Kriti’s glam? Get ready to do a little wallet workout because her outfit is a Michael Kors masterpiece, and it comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of ₹66,591. Fashion’s a game, and Kriti’s playing in the big leagues!

Styled to Wow: Sukriti Grover’s Stylish Sorcery

Behind every glam queen is a style wizard, and Kriti’s secret weapon is celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. Picture this: a brown criss-cross belt for that waist snatch, shiny brown leather boots to kick it up a notch, and silver hoop earrings for that bling-bling. Sukriti Grover, you’ve done it again – turning Kriti’s look from wow to WOWZA!

Kriti’s color combo is not just an outfit; it’s a whole vibe! With legs stealing the show, slits breaking the internet, and a touch of Michael Kors glam, Kriti’s saying, “Why be boring when you can be fabulous?”