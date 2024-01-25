Kriti Sanon turns up sass in maroon turtle neck top and thigh-high slit skirt

Guess who’s turning heads with a funky monochromatic vibe? It’s Kriti, our Bollywood trendsetter! Imagine this: a full-sleeved maroon turtle-neck top rocking the party with a high-waisted mini skirt that’s not just mini but also has double thigh-high slits! Leg game strong, Kriti adds a splash of sass to her look.

Legs Galore: Slits and Glam Bam!

Hold onto your hats, folks! Kriti’s got a skirt that’s high-waisted and thigh-high slitted. It’s like she’s giving a masterclass in leg-flashing with a side of glam bam! This bold move isn’t just turning up the heat; it’s making the fashion scene sizzle. Legs for days? Kriti says, “Absolutely!”

Pricey Pizzazz: Michael Kors Splurge Alert

Now, here’s the fun part! Want to copy Kriti’s glam? Get ready to do a little wallet workout because her outfit is a Michael Kors masterpiece, and it comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of ₹66,591. Fashion’s a game, and Kriti’s playing in the big leagues!

Styled to Wow: Sukriti Grover’s Stylish Sorcery

Behind every glam queen is a style wizard, and Kriti’s secret weapon is celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. Picture this: a brown criss-cross belt for that waist snatch, shiny brown leather boots to kick it up a notch, and silver hoop earrings for that bling-bling. Sukriti Grover, you’ve done it again – turning Kriti’s look from wow to WOWZA!

Kriti’s color combo is not just an outfit; it’s a whole vibe! With legs stealing the show, slits breaking the internet, and a touch of Michael Kors glam, Kriti’s saying, “Why be boring when you can be fabulous?”