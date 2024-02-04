Kriti Sanon Ups Glam In Leather Top & Flared Denim With Glasses

Guess who is turning heads with her cheeky fashion? It’s the style icon of Bollywood Kriti Sanon. The actress never ceases to impress with her fashion choices, whether in ethereal sarees or rocking mini dresses. However, she rocks her look decked in a leather top and denim this time. Let’s dive into her glam.

Kriti Sanon’s Cheeky Look

The sensational Kriti has been actively promoting her film, and her promotional looks are creating buzz. In her latest appearance, the diva wore a brownish leather cropped jacket that gave her some gangsta look, and she paired it with high waist blue flared denim jeans that looked filmy. This mix-and-match avatar is something unique, and we can’t deny Kriti’s stunning look.

What uplifts Kriti’s glam is the way she styles this unique pairing of clothes. Her golden chain gives her a gangsta vibe. With the messy open hairstyle, she rocks her look. The black glasses with minimal makeup give her a wow appearance. With the leather pencil heel, she completes her overall appearance.

Channeling her inner charm, Kriti Sanon effortlessly showcases her sizzling style. The cheeky look with the smokey eyes makes us mesmerized. Undoubtedly, she is a style icon, and we love her fashion choices.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s new look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.