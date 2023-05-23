ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon's big 'Bhediya' return

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhavan starrer Bhediya is all set to release on Jio Cinema, Kriti shares deets on her social media handle. Scroll down beneath to check out her latest post

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 May,2023 06:34:59
The highly-anticipated film featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in leading roles is set to make its digital debut on JioCinema starting May 26. The release on the streaming platform comes six months after its initial theatrical release in November of last year, offering audiences a chance to catch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

Kriti Sanon’s post

The actress shared glimpses from the movie on her social media handle. She wrote, “Get ready! Jungle se nikal kar yeh Bhediya ab aa raha hai aapke ghar, only on #JioCinema.🐺
Watch #BhediyaOnJioCinema, streaming free from 26 May.”

Take a look-

Bhediya success

Despite high expectations fueled by the star power of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the film fell short of generating significant box office numbers. It managed to accumulate a total of Rs 66.65 crore during its theatrical run, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Varun Dhawan earlier expressed his disappointment, admitting that he had anticipated a more successful outcome for the film.

Bhediya cast

In addition to the dynamic lead pair, “Bhediya” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Deepak Dobriyal, Paalin Kabak, Saurabh Shukla, and Abhishek Banerjee, who reprises his role as Jana from the horror-comedy “Stree,” thereby solidifying the establishment of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe. Adding to the excitement, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana from the 2018 film made a special appearance in the mid-credits scene, while the electrifying track “Thumkeshwari” witnessed Shraddha Kapoor showcasing her alluring dance moves.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

