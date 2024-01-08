Kriti Sanon’s Minimalist Saree Collections Are No Miss, Check Out

Bollywood’s leading lady, Kriti Sanon, always sets hearts racing with her captivating appearance wherever she goes. With all her looks, we have noticed that she is a true fan of sarees and often chooses to show her charm in the timeless six-yard elegance. She is among the most awaited stars on red carpets, events, etc. And here we bring her minimalistic saree collection. Let’s take a look below.

1) Wow In Red

The beautiful Sita of Adipurush shows her charm in a beautiful white and red saree. The printed red patterns on the white saree look refreshing, while the bold red blouse grabs attention. She styles her look with a choker necklace, open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and a red bindi.

2) The Gulabi Glow

In this beautiful rouge-to-rosette saree, Kriti Sanon looks effortlessly stylish. This striped saree paired with a butterfly neckline full-sleeved blouse looks enchanting. The actress opts to leave her hair open, and her smokey eyes and statement earrings uplift her look.

3) Soft Pink

The stunning Kriti Sanon wore a beautiful soft pink saree. The plain pattern looks beautiful, and the actress pairs her look with a floral printed high-neck blouse. The golden necklace and bangles complement her appearance. With minimal makeup, she looks wow, and we love her simplicity.

