ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white

Kriti Sanon, the radiant actress, delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating pictures on her Instagram handle. With her latest photoshoot, Kriti showcased her impeccable sense of style and embraced a preppy fashion statement.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 10:33:47
Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white

Kriti Sanon, the radiant actress, delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating pictures on her Instagram handle. With her latest photoshoot, Kriti showcased her impeccable sense of style and embraced a preppy fashion statement. Opting for a stunning black and white designer embellished outfit, she exuded elegance and charm. The ensemble featured a ruffled bodice that flawlessly complemented the floral-heavy embellished bottom, creating a perfect balance of sophistication and glamour.

Kriti Sanon stuns with her makeover

Kriti’s makeup added an extra touch of boldness to her look. With sleek laminated eyebrows and a dewy cat-eye makeup, she accentuated her features with precision and finesse. Her pink lips brought a soft and feminine touch to the overall look, while a pair of black ear studs added a subtle touch of sophistication.

Through her Instagram pictures, Kriti Sanon showcased her versatility and ability to effortlessly carry different styles. Her choice of attire and makeup reflected her innate fashion sense and attention to detail, leaving her fans in awe of her glamorous avatar. With each photoshoot, Kriti continues to captivate her audience and establish herself as a true style icon in the industry.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti Sanon wrote, “There’s something about Black & White – pictures and outfits!” Scroll down beneath to check on the picture:

Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white 810768

Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white 810769

Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white 810770

Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white 810771

Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white 810772

Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white 810773

Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white 810774

What are your thoughts on the above style file? Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kriti Sanon's special selfie camera diaries
Kriti Sanon's special selfie camera diaries
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in sky-blue saree ensembles, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in sky-blue saree ensembles, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon celebrates as she completes 9 years in the industry
Kriti Sanon celebrates as she completes 9 years in the industry
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon and her many moods and avatars
Kriti Sanon and her many moods and avatars
It was frustrating, not getting opportunities when I felt I could do more - Kriti Sanon
It was frustrating, not getting opportunities when I felt I could do more - Kriti Sanon
Latest Stories
IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown
IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown
Rishab Shetty raised an appeal to make a Film City in Bengaluru at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave!
Rishab Shetty raised an appeal to make a Film City in Bengaluru at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave!
Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts
Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts
Producer Shankar Naidu's film 'Bharateeyans' pays tribute to the Indian martyrs
Producer Shankar Naidu's film 'Bharateeyans' pays tribute to the Indian martyrs
Meet Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mains’ of her life
Meet Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mains’ of her life
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch
Read Latest News