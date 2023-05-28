Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white

Kriti Sanon, the radiant actress, delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating pictures on her Instagram handle. With her latest photoshoot, Kriti showcased her impeccable sense of style and embraced a preppy fashion statement.

Kriti Sanon, the radiant actress, delighted her fans by sharing a series of captivating pictures on her Instagram handle. With her latest photoshoot, Kriti showcased her impeccable sense of style and embraced a preppy fashion statement. Opting for a stunning black and white designer embellished outfit, she exuded elegance and charm. The ensemble featured a ruffled bodice that flawlessly complemented the floral-heavy embellished bottom, creating a perfect balance of sophistication and glamour.

Kriti Sanon stuns with her makeover

Kriti’s makeup added an extra touch of boldness to her look. With sleek laminated eyebrows and a dewy cat-eye makeup, she accentuated her features with precision and finesse. Her pink lips brought a soft and feminine touch to the overall look, while a pair of black ear studs added a subtle touch of sophistication.

Through her Instagram pictures, Kriti Sanon showcased her versatility and ability to effortlessly carry different styles. Her choice of attire and makeup reflected her innate fashion sense and attention to detail, leaving her fans in awe of her glamorous avatar. With each photoshoot, Kriti continues to captivate her audience and establish herself as a true style icon in the industry.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti Sanon wrote, “There’s something about Black & White – pictures and outfits!” Scroll down beneath to check on the picture:

What are your thoughts on the above style file? Let us know in the comments