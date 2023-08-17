ADVERTISEMENT
Kushi Event: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glam personified in red sheer saree

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Aug,2023 11:05:12
Samantha Ruth Prabhu stole the spotlight as she adorned a striking red saree, exuding sheer hotness. The talented actress pulled out all the stops for the promotional event of the movie “Kushi.” Dressed in the eye-catching ensemble, the diva paired the sheer red saree with a coordinated blouse, accentuating her impeccable fashion sense.

Adding a touch of contemporary flair, Samantha sported chic yellow glasses that perfectly complemented her outfit, along with a sleek and polished hairdo. Keeping her makeup understated yet enhancing her natural beauty, the actress radiated confidence as she graced the promotions with an unmatched aura.

The stage came alive as Samantha Ruth Prabhu struck a pose, forming a love sign with her hands, capturing the essence of the evening. Expressing her gratitude, she penned a heartfelt note, “Thank you for a magical night See you in theaters on September 1st #Kushi.” With her charisma and style on full display, Samantha’s appearance at the event left a lasting impression, setting the stage for the highly anticipated release of “Kushi.”

Work Front

From her compelling roles in acclaimed movies like “Ye Maaya Chesave” and “Mahanati,” where she seamlessly embodies characters with depth and emotion, to her dynamic presence in commercial hits like “Theri” and “Rangasthalam,” Samantha’s filmography is a showdown of versatility. Not just she reigned in the south, the actress is now going popular throughout the country, all thanks to her sizzling performances in The Family Man and Pushpa

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

