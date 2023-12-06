KWK 8: Kiara Advani Poses Chic In Black With Vicky Kaushal And Karan Johar, See Photos

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is making quite a buzz lately. The show witnessed guests like Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, Siddharth Malhotra- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt- Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan- Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol and Kajol and Rani Mukerji. And the latest guests are Sam Bahadur’s star Vicky Kaushal and gorgeous Kiara Advani. In contrast, the Jug Jugg Jiyo actress made a chic fashion moment in the show in her black look.

Kiara Advani’s Chic Black Outfit

Looking like a wow! Kiara Advani loves to rule with her fashion, and her latest black look is just another example of perfection. The diva wore a deep plunge-neck strapless ruched dress. The open pattern of the dress accentuates her jaw-dropping neckline and collarbones, followed by a corset bodice defining her curvy figure, and the body-fitting dress looks sexy. Kiara personified chicness with her black look.

With the smokey eye makeover, dewy cheeks and glossy lips complement her appearance. The messy hair was the refreshing touch that elevated her appearance. Kiara completes her sassy, saucy style with the statement earrings and bracelet.

Throughout the photos, Kiara poses stunningly with Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, who also opted for black outfits to sync perfectly. These new photos are going viral on the internet.

Did you like Kiara Advani’s new chic look in a black outfit? Drop your views in the comments box.