“Kya hai exactly pata nahi”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently made waves as he fearlessly indulged in some playful banter with his close friend, actor Vijay Varma. Speculations have been rife about Vijay’s alleged romantic involvement with popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia. While both Vijay and Tamannaah have maintained silence on the dating reports, Gulshan took the opportunity to shed some light on the swirling rumors surrounding their relationship.

Gulshan Devaiah on the duo’s relationship

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “Yes, I started the Tammanh joke and it went viral. He took it sportingly. We are friends and we respect each other a lot. I would never want to put him down. I knew I could tease him a little bit. It was well within the boundaries. It’s not nearly close to how I would tease him in reality.”

He added on giving insights if the two actors are really dating, saying, “I have no idea. I haven’t even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing. But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there but what is it I don’t know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I’m sure that means something.”

He further added if they would work together or not, saying, “Choro na yaar! Reel life me toh hota hi rehta hai, real-life me collaboration achi baat hai (Chuck reel life, real life is more important). Sometimes you’re lucky when you find someone to collaborate with in real. I don’t know about them, neither can I confirm nor can I deny. I wish well for them. I feel Vijay attracts a lot of female attention. He is very charming.”