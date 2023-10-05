Movies | Celebrities

Lead The Trend In Back Neck Latest Blouse Design: Anupama Parameswaran, Tamannaah Bhatia & Srinidhi Shetty

Anupama Parameswaran, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Srinidhi Shetty lead the saree style with trendy back neck latest blouse design. Check out the photo below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Oct,2023 00:35:34
  • Highlights
  • Anupama Parameswaran looks beautiful in a simple saree with tear drop blouse.
  • Tamannaah looks stunning in an open-back blouse design.
  • Srinidhi Shetty shows her simplicity in a round-neck blouse design.

The love of saree is undeniable; every day, there is a new style to pair with the elegance of a six-yard saree. If you wish to lead the trend in saree, opt for the back neck latest blouse design from South actresses Anupama Parameswaran, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Srinidhi Shetty.

Anupama Parameswaran’s Tear Drop Blouse Back Neck Design

The gorgeous Anupama Parameswaran turns muse in the beautiful traditional pink saree. She elevates the simplicity of the simple six-yard with the gold printed blouse with a tear drop back neck latest blouse design. With long earrings and an open hairstyle, she completes her appearance.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Round Back Neck Blouse Design

Lust Stories 2 actress Tamannaah shows her sultry looks in the gold blouse with an open back neck latest blouse design. She pairs this designer blouse with an ivory saree. The long earrings, gajra bun, and minimalistic makeup uplifts her overall appearance.

Srinidhi Shetty In Round Back Neck Latest Blouse Design

KGF star shows her traditional love in the yellow silk saree with a green border. She pairs this with the contrasting green round back neck latest blouse design, elevating her saree elegance. With beautiful accessories, a gajra bun, and makeup, Srinidhi Shetty looks alluring.

Whose back neck latest blouse design do you like? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

