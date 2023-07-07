ADVERTISEMENT
Learn why 'Change' is good from Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee is an inspiration in Bhojpuri cinema. The diva, with her latest Instagram dump, is teaching why change is good. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Jul,2023 19:00:29
Rani Chatterjee is a famous artist in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has been in the entertainment business for years and has won hearts with her performance. Earlier, the diva motivated her fans to be fit and flexible. And now, through her newest pictures, she is teaching why change is good.

Rani Chatterjee took to her Instagram and dropped her newest avatar. The actress shared a mirror selfie in which she donned a denim kurta. Her minimal makeup and transparent glasses rounded her appearance. She looked cool and comfy with her style.

As you notice, her new hairstyle is adding a new and bouncy look to her style. Rani Chatterjee has long hair, but she wanted to teach a lesson that change is good, so she transformed her long hair into short and stylish. She captioned her post, “Badlaw ache ke liya hota hai islie long hair se short hair 😂 #queen #ranichatterjee #shorthair dosto kaisa laga ????? @salon.maple.”

Rani Chatterjee has a huge fandom of 1.7 million. She has worked in several films like Naagin, Gharwali Baharwali, Lady Singham, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Jaanam, and many others. Her regular share on social media handles keeps her fans engaged and entertained. She is a queen of hearts with her beauty and looks.

So did you take inspiration from Rani Chatterjee? Please let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

