Learn why 'Change' is good from Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee is a famous artist in the Bhojpuri cinema. She has been in the entertainment business for years and has won hearts with her performance. Earlier, the diva motivated her fans to be fit and flexible. And now, through her newest pictures, she is teaching why change is good.

Rani Chatterjee took to her Instagram and dropped her newest avatar. The actress shared a mirror selfie in which she donned a denim kurta. Her minimal makeup and transparent glasses rounded her appearance. She looked cool and comfy with her style.

As you notice, her new hairstyle is adding a new and bouncy look to her style. Rani Chatterjee has long hair, but she wanted to teach a lesson that change is good, so she transformed her long hair into short and stylish. She captioned her post, “Badlaw ache ke liya hota hai islie long hair se short hair 😂 #queen #ranichatterjee #shorthair dosto kaisa laga ????? @salon.maple.”

Rani Chatterjee has a huge fandom of 1.7 million. She has worked in several films like Naagin, Gharwali Baharwali, Lady Singham, Sasura Bada Paisawala, Jaanam, and many others. Her regular share on social media handles keeps her fans engaged and entertained. She is a queen of hearts with her beauty and looks.

So did you take inspiration from Rani Chatterjee? Please let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.