Rani Chatterjee drops sneak peek from Beti Hamari Anmol sets, check out

Rani Chatterjee has recently shared a sneak peek from the sets of “Beti Hamari Anmol,” offering fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes charm. The Bhojpuri actress looks poised and elegant, exuding Sunday vibes in the photo. Her caption reflects a love for the moment, inviting followers to join in the experience.

Rani Chatterjee shares sneak peek from BHA

In the photos, we can see the gorgeous Bhojpuri actress wearing a beautiful heavily embellished mint green saree. She teamed it off with gorgeous beige embellished sheer blouse. The actress completed the look with her mid parted long hairdo. She rounded it off with sleek eyebrows, winged gorgeous eyes and pink lips. She rounded it off with a pair of gorgeous golden bangles and a beautiful mangalsutra. She smiled as she posed for the picture.

Rani Chatterjee sharing the photo wrote, “Hello Sunday ❤️🧿 with beautiful Tatawali from BETI HAMARI ANMOL ON NAZARA TV #sunday #vibes #loveyourself #picoftheday #sareelove”

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “OR AP HAMARE ANMOL H ON HAMARE DIL KI TV M… LOVE YOU….RANIJI KUCH DIN PEHLE HI MERI MUMMY NE AP KO YAAD KIYA THA….”

Another wrote, “Bahut pyari lag rahi hai”

A third user wrote, “Tatawali ke liye to show dekh Raha hu ❤️”

Beti Hamari Anmol

The narrative revolves around Anmol, a young woman hailing from a small town. She grapples with the challenges imposed by societal norms that act as barriers for girls with similar backgrounds, affecting their education, career opportunities, and marital prospects. Compounding her struggles, Anmol faces social prejudice due to her petite stature, earning her the stigmatizing label of a “Dwarf.” Despite facing adversity, Anmol’s unwavering determination empowers her to confront hostility from both her in-laws and society at large. Eventually, she achieves her dream of becoming a doctor at the same hospital where her father serves as a custodian. Anmol’s journey becomes a source of pride and honor for her family, illustrating how a resilient spirit can triumph over life’s formidable obstacles.