Bhojpuri Actor Rani Chatterjee Sends Out Janmashtami Wishes To Fans In Style; Take A Look

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee stuns all in her happy yet devotional pose as she wishes all a very Happy Janmashtami. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com. Also enjoy the grace and spirituality that Rani shows across here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Sep,2023 16:42:33
Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is a sensual dresser and is always seen posting her latest updates on social media for her fans to know. She is a sensational actress known in the Bhojpuri film circuit. Her beautiful poses and engaging reels often keep her fans entertained. She never stops grabbing attention for her style and fashion statement. We have seen her decking up and going big in style. We have seen her in sensational western wears, but when she chooses to go traditional, she looks her best. Today, with Janmashtami being celebrated all over, we have Rani Chatterjee wishing her fans a very Happy Janmashtami.

She is seen in the cute Kanha pose with her holding her hand aloft posing as though she is playing her basuri. This dance rhythmic pose is so good to look at. She is seen wearing a shimmery orange choli and a green zari lehenga. With the perfect traditional getup and costume, Rani is all set to celebrate Janmashtami in style. She wears matching orange bangles and poses in style.

Janmashtami ki shubhkamnaen #jaishreekrishna #nandgopala #makhanchor #2023 #ranichatterjee
Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Three cheers to her ardent love for Krishnaji. Happy Janmashtami to you too!!

Srividya Rajesh

