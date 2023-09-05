Sneak Peek Into Rani Chatterjee's BTS Moments From Set, Check Out Her Amazing Transformation

Rani Chatterjee, the stunning beauty in Bhojpuri entertainment, never leaves a chance to impress us with her acting prowess and fashion flair. She is very active on her Instagram handle and keeps sharing updates from her day-to-day life. Today, she gives us a sneak peek into BTS moments, from getting ready to slaying in lehenga.

Rani Chatterjee’s BTS Moments In Video On Instagram Handle

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rani shares a behind-the-scenes clip. In the video, the actress can be seen getting her makeup done; from a dull and tired face, she transforms into a sparkling and cheerful avatar with shimmery eye makeup and a bold makeover.

Later, as soon as the makeup artist finishes Rani Chatterjee’s overall makeover, the diva swaps into a magical avatar in a yellow lehenga with matching gold accessories. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the diva turns ‘Masakali,’ flaunting her gorgeousness in the dancing steps. She also posed for the camera in jaw-dropping moments.

Undoubtedly, Rani Chatterjee knows how to captivate her fans through her mesmerizing glam and playful character wherever she goes.

Rani Chatterjee has a huge fandom on her profile. With her regular dump from her gym time, fashion goals, and personal life, she keeps her fans engaged and entertained.

Did you enjoy Ranj Chatterjee’s behind-the-scenes clip? Let us know in the comments box below.