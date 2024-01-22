Watch: Rani Chatterjee Performing Classical Dance For Lord Ram

For India, 22nd January 2024 is remarkable, as the iconic Ram Mandir temple was inaugurated in Ayodhya. The event held in Ayodhya was a star-studded affair who joined. However, those who couldn’t go there expressed their enthusiasm in different ways. And the Bhojpuri beauty, Rani Chatterjee, welcomes lord Ram with her classical dance performance at home.

Treating her fans to a sneak peek into her attention-grabbing classical dance performance, Rani Chatterjee dropped a video of herself. In the video, The actress shows her perfect dance moves performing on Ghar More Pardesiya from the Bollywood movie Kalank featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, and Varun Dhawan. The syncing steps and her mesmerizing expressions are a treat to the eyes.

Showcasing her dance performance, Rani Chatterjee is making us fall for her. The diva wore a beautiful dark blue anarkali with shimmery embellishments. With the matching churidar and dupatta, she completes her look. At the same time, her simple braided hairstyle with rosy cheeks, red lips, and bindi looks wow. With the small jhumkas, she rounds her desi-ness.

Rani Chatterjee has massive fandom on her Instagram handle and her regular posts. She has garnered massive love for her performance in the industry.

