LOL: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh's hilarious 'Komolika' moment

Akshara Singh took to her Instagram handle syncing to the epic Komolika background music, as she thinks of taking a revenge on her beau, as he went on a date without telling her.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Jun,2023 07:55:01
Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh recently had a hilarious ‘Komolika’ moment that left her fans in splits. Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva showcased her playful side as she synced her video to the iconic background music of the iconic character Komolika. The reason behind this amusing act? Well, it seems, assumably, her beau went on a date without informing her, and Akshara decided it was time for some sweet revenge.

Akshara Singh’s hilarious video

In the video, Akshara can be seen enacting a mischievous plan to get back at her partner for his undisclosed outing. With the melodramatic music setting the tone, she humorously plots her revenge, adding a touch of drama and excitement to the situation. Her playful expression and comedic timing further accentuate the hilarity of the moment.

Have a look-

Who is Komolika?

Komolika is a popular fictional character from the Indian television series “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” The show, which aired in the early 2000s and had a reboot in 2018, revolves around the lives and love stories of its main characters. Komolika, played by actress Urvashi Dholakia in the original series and later by Hina Khan in the reboot, is known for her iconic portrayal of a negative and manipulative character.

Komolika is depicted as a stylish and cunning woman who uses her charm and scheming nature to create conflicts and complications in the lives of the protagonists. She is often seen wearing bold and fashionable outfits, which have become synonymous with her character.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

