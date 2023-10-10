Movies | Celebrities

London Dairies: Malavika Mohanan Poses In Crop Top, Jacket & Skirt With Boots

Malavika Mohanan is currently on vacation in London. Today, she shares new photos from her vacations in crop tops, jackets, and skirts with boots. Check out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Oct,2023 20:00:03
London Dairies: Malavika Mohanan Poses In Crop Top, Jacket & Skirt With Boots 860149
  • Highlights
  • Malavika Mohanan is a travel enthusiast.
  • Malavika is vacationing in London currently.
  • Malavika poses in chic style in a top and skirt.

South beauty Malavika Mohanan is currently enjoying her vacation in the beautiful European city of London. She is very active on her social media handle, and so she has been sharing snaps from her vacation with her fans. Yet again, she gave a sneak peek into her stylish London diaries on her Instagram handle.

Malavika Mohanan’s Style London Dairies

In the shared photos from London vacations, Malavika Mohanan looks stylish. She dons a simple plunging white crop top with a leather mini skirt and long jacket. With this outfit choice, the actress proves she has a great sense of fashion.

But wait, there is more! With the thigh-high leather boots, she completes her chic street style. With the plain chain, she accessories her glam. Her open hairstyle and black glasses add an extra dose of sophistication. With her overall funky appearance, she looks stylish. “Hello, London,” she captioned the post.

London Dairies: Malavika Mohanan Poses In Crop Top, Jacket & Skirt With Boots 860147

London Dairies: Malavika Mohanan Poses In Crop Top, Jacket & Skirt With Boots 860148

Throughout the photos, Malavika shows her sassy figure in striking poses. Her sultry poses on the streets of the city make hearts flutter, and we can’t resist but praise her glam. Her fashionable look is creating buzz.

Did Malavika Mohanan’s chic street style impress you? Please let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

