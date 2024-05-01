Saree Showdown: Raveena Tandon in a Cotton Saree vs. Malavika Mohanan in a Designer Saree – Who Nailed the Ethnic Glam?

From celebrities to ordinary people, the saree is a favorite ensemble for all Indian womens. This classic drape is in everyone’s heart and can be worn for any occasion. This time, Raveena Tandon and Malavika Mohanan steal hearts with their elegant six-yard sarees. Check out their classy appearance in an ethnic saree look-

Raveena Tandon and Malavika Mohanan’s Saree Appearance

Raveena Tandon in a Yellow and Black Cotton Saree

Raveena looks radiant in her yellow cotton saree. In her most recent photoshoot, the actress wears a stunning yellow Maheshwari cotton silk, a white lined saree, and an olive green and silver sari border from Mrida. The embroidered border is intriguing. She wears the saree with a contrasting black high round neckline and a half-sleeved plain blouse.

The actress looks stunning with traditional makeup, featuring black smokey eyes, black kajal, creamy pink lips, and a black bindi. At the same time, her golden earrings, bangles, ring, and neat bun with curling bangs add to her desi-ness.

Malavika Mohanan in a Black Designer Saree

The ever-charming Malavika Mohanan looks lovely in Premya’s black saree. This sheer six-yard saree with lace border embellishments and a dropped end piece is irresistibly lovely. She complements the draping with a black V-neckline sleeveless sequin-embroidered blouse for a sophisticated effect.

For a glam appearance, she adds an added layer of sophistication with silver and white stone-adorned jhumkas, bangles, and a black bindi. Her smooth middle-parted, wavy open tresses, hairdo, and dewy makeup with light brown eyes, light contour cheeks, and peach matte lips complete her look.

Whose look did you like the most?