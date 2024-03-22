5 “Oh My God” traditional look of Malavika Mohanan you can’t miss

Malavika Mohanan who is known for her exquisite sense of style and fashion which embodies her elegance.Her fashion choices resonate with modernity and grace. She has been seen in many successful films , she has positioned herself as a star to be looked out for.

Let’s look at the 5 traditional looks of the gorgeous Malavika Mohanan.

Gem like beauty

Malavika Mohanan’s looks stunning in a crystal and beaded embroidery lehenga with an off shoulder blouse which makes it perfect for a wedding party look.

Festival beauty

The stunning Malavika Mohanan makes you always think about festive season and cultural activities.

She bedazzles in a red floral lehenga choli. The floral printed blouse in red completes the look and makes her one of the pioneers of traditional fashion statement.

Perfect Muse

Malavika Mohanan looks regal in a better saree by Manish Malhotra. This particular look broke the internet as she aced it with the look.

Gorgeous in Green

Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in a green sequined saree. The look is quite simple but it doesn’t fail to bring out the sheer elegance out of it.

Golden Beauty

Malavika Mohanan looks enchanting in a white and gold saree in which she look absolutely stunning. She perfectly accessorised her festive look with statement gold jewelry, gajra in her hair. A black sunglass with a pretty smile completes her look.