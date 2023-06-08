ADVERTISEMENT
Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia highlights a scene with Vijay Varma

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Jun,2023 00:35:47
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been making headlines recently, with their frequent appearances together in the city and their social media posts featuring each other. Speculation about their relationship has been rife, and they have become the talk of the town.

Adding more excitement to the ongoing buzz, Bhatia recently shared a snippet from Lust Stories 2 on her Instagram, featuring herself and Vijay Varma. The post has further fuelled the speculation surrounding their alleged romance, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more updates. Stay tuned for the latest developments in this captivating tale!

Tamannaah Bhatia highlights a scene from the film

Amid all the dating rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia has now highlighted a scene from the upcoming anthology flick Lust Stories 2 on her Instagram stories. We can see two different scenes, featuring the sultry Tamannaah in a sheer saree and Vijay Varma in his quirk.

As Bhatia chooses to highlight this in particular, it does nothing but boost the sprawling rumours of the two.

“Lust Stories 2,” a sequel to the acclaimed 2018 anthology film, featuring a star-studded cast including Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, and Neena Gupta, is currently making waves all across the country.

Similar to its prequel, this anthology comprises four short films that offer a unique exploration of desire and relationships from a woman’s perspective. The four segments were skillfully directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

