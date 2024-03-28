Movies | Celebrities

Check out B'Town diva Ananya Panday, who shared pictures of herself on her Instagram story as she appeared in a grey blazer set.

Ananya Panday is a stunning diva and an amazing Bollywood actor. The gorgeous actress in town never passes up an opportunity to dazzle viewers with her bold sense of style. Every time she posts something new on social media, she modifies her avatar. The actress frequently posts pictures on her social media accounts that gain popularity. Fashion sense can be described as modern, youthful, and versatile, with casual, glamorous, and trendy elements. She’s not afraid to take risks with her style while maintaining an effortless and chic demeanor. This time, the actress stunned fans today by showing up for an office party in a grey blazer set. View the image below of Ananya Panday’s Grey Blazer Set Appearance-

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story. The outfit consists of a grey-lined pattern broad lapel collar, full sleeves, wrap over, one-button featuring, pockets featuring blazer, and paired with matching flared pants. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and peachy glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver choker and a gold ring. In the pictures, she flaunts her classy appearance with a charming attitude, and lastly, he took a selfie picture of herself while looking at the phone.

