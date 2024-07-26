Malavika Mohanan Begins Promotion For Her Upcoming Movie ‘Thangalaan’ Drops Hot Photos In Red Sheer Saree

Malavika Mohanan is a stunning and talented actress in the industry. The South actress is all set for her upcoming film Thangalaan, and she is currently busy with the promotion process. The actress is a talented actor and also a frequent social media user, engaging her followers with updates about her professional work updates and new fashionable looks. Recently, Malavika Mohanan shared photos showcasing her gorgeous look in ethnic fit. Check out the outfit below-

Malavika Mohanan’s Promotional Look In Red Saree Photos-

Taking to her Instagram post, Malavika Mohanan opts for a stunning red ethnic fit for her upcoming Thangalaan movie promotion. The outfit features a red plain saree with a small gold border, a dropped end piece, and a flowing silhouette that enhances Malavika’s elegance. The sheer fabric adds a modern touch while maintaining traditional aesthetics. The blouse is kept simple, with a minimalistic U-neck design and half-sleeve elements that complement the saree without overshadowing it.

Malavika Mohanan’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Malavika Mohanan styles her hair gorgeously in the middle partitions, soft waves falling freely down her back and shoulders. This hairstyle compliments her features nicely. She opts for volumizing mascara, black eyeliner, and kajal to achieve fluttery eyes. A touch of matte blush and pink matte lipstick completes her look. She also adds long gold earrings, gold and pearls embellished kadas, and a ring to improve the look without drawing attention away from it. She also added a cute maroon bindi to compliment her look.

In the photos, Malavika Mohanan flaunts her curvy physique and stunning ethnic fit as she poses outside with greenery, showing her stunning charismatic beauty.

About Thangalaan Movie-

The Thangalaan is an upcoming historical action film directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Studio Green, Neelam Productions, and Jio Studios. It stars Vikram and Malavika Mohanan and will be released worldwide in 3-D on 15 August 2024.