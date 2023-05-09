Malavika Mohanan burns internet in black dress and dark kohl style, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor love it

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most talented and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has shared pretty photos of herself that are being loved by Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor. Check out those photos here

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most talented and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for the longest time and well, with every passing year, she kept growing and getting better as a performing artiste and how. Her swag and vogue game know no limits and well, that’s why, come what may, her loyal legion of fans simply never shy away from showering her with the kind of love and affection that she has always deserved. After having gotten her initial share of success and fandom immediately in the South regional entertainment industry, particularly Malayalam industry, Malavika Mohanan became a force to reckon with in the entire South regional film industry and we love it.

Check out these latest gorgeous photos that Malavika Mohanan has shared from her end on social media:

Whenever Malavika Mohanan shares new and engaging captivating photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than a visual delight and a grand experience for the fans. Well, this time too, it is no different for her fans ladies and gentlemen. The diva took to her social media handle to share photos of herself decked up in black avatar and guess what? Her black kohl is something that we can’t stop admiring. Well, not just that, even the likes of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor can’t and that’s why they have liked the post. Well, do you wish to check the photos? See below here –

Work Front:

Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in Yudhra movie by Excel Entertainment that will also star Raghav Juyal in the lead role. We are super excited. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com