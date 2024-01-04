Malavika Mohanan drops sneak peek from her majestic peacock encounter [Watch]

Malavika Mohanan is kicking off the year with a burst of beauty and a dash of quirkiness! The Tollywood sensation set the tone for an amazing year by starting her day with a delightful encounter – a majestic peacock, no less. Talk about beginning the year on a feathered note! With a radiant glow and a contagious smile, Malavika embraced the chilly winter vibes with effortless charm.

Malavika Mohanan cuts casual figure

Dressed to impress, the actress showcased her impeccable style in a trendy white tank top paired with a snug black furry hoodie jacket. Now that’s how you stay both chic and cozy in the winter chill! But it doesn’t stop there – Malavika added a touch of mystery with stylish black shades, giving off major cool-girl vibes.

Completing her look with a pop of colour, she sported a chic pink cap that perfectly complemented her sunkissed glow. Because, let’s face it, nothing says ‘fabulous’ like a pop of pink! And let’s not forget the small but significant details – those adorable gold hoop earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle.

See the video here:

In her Instagram post, Malavika Mohanan shared the moment, captioning it with pure positivity, “Any year that starts with a 🦚 spotting is off to a good start.” We couldn’t agree more! Here’s to a year filled with stunning fashion moments, unexpected surprises, and, of course, more fabulous bird sightings! Malavika has set the bar high, and we’re all ready to follow suit – or should we say, ‘follow peacock’? Cheers to a feathered beginning!