Malavika Mohanan Embraces Classic Ethnicity In Silk Saree; See Pics

One of the heartthrob of South cinema, Malavika Mohanan, has won hearts with her acting prowess and social media presence. Other than that, she is known for her fashion perks. Her Instagram feed is proof of her style in different drapes. Today she is embracing ethnicity in a new way in a silk saree. Let’s check it out below.

Malavika Mohanan In Silk Saree

The 29-year-old took to her Instagram and dropped some beautiful pictures in ethnic drapes. She wore a plain golden silk saree paired with a designer maroon blouse. She kept it simple yet attractive with her South makeup and accessories.

Malavika accessorized her look with a gold necklace, layered earrings, and hath bandh. Her loose open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and her beautiful smile uplifted her ethnic glam.

The actress posed with a beautiful red flower in her hand. She posed playfully throughout her photos, making her fans awestruck with her gorgeousness. She captioned her post with a red rose. Isn’t she look the prettiest in this ethnic avatar? She is a true lover of tradition and culture and never leaves a chance to embrace them in her way.

The diva enjoys a huge fandom on her profile, with millions of followers on Instagram. Her regular share of pictures and videos keeps her fans engaged with her.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s ethnicity in the silk saree? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.