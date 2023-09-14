Malavika Mohanan Enjoys Fun Banter Playing With Flowers On Set, Fan Misunderstands

Malavika Mohanan, the stunning actress in the South industry, often treats her fans with insights into her personal and professional life. Yet again, the actress gives her fans a sneak peek into her fun banter in action mode.

Malavika Mohanan Indulges In Fun Banter

In the video shared in her profile, Malavika can be seen transforming into her action avatar. The diva showcases her action mode with a bamboo stick in her hand and hitting perfect shots. From the sets of her shoot, the diva indulges herself in the fun banter with other people there. She is seen hitting the flowers with her bat. Her perfect shots were praised.

Malavika Mohanan’s Casual Action Avatar

She expressed her experience on the set in the caption, “Very productive day on set.” Also, she revealed the girl who was throwing the flowers for her. Her name is Radhika.

Reacting to Malavika’s fun banter on the set, many users got awestruck and expressed their fondness in the comments. But it seems a fan named Dipti Paleja misunderstood the actress, and in the comments, she wrote, “Destroying fruit!! Unfollowing her right now! I don’t even know why did I start following her in the first place!.”

The user misunderstood Malavika for wasting fruits, but in reality, the actress was playing with the flowers used in her set.

