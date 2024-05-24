Malavika Mohanan Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Pastel Yellow Crinkled Dress

Malavika Mohanan, South cinema’s stunning fashion queen, never ceases to amaze with her beauty. She can effortlessly pull off any look, whether ethnic or Western. Her distinct sense of style and exquisite fashion selections propelled her to the pinnacle of the Western fashion scene. This time, she demonstrates how to spruce up her casual style with a pastel yellow crinkled dress. Let’s take a look at her outfit.

Malavika Mohanan’s Pastel Yellow Crinkled Dress Appearance-

The diva makes a strong statement in her casual outfit in a pastel yellow crinkled dress. The dress has a distinctive square neckline and strappy, rolled sleeves, and is eye-catching. The top exudes casual chicness, while the front floor-sweeping dress with crinkled weaves and a bust-fitted accent add elegance and appeal to the ensemble. The bodycon maxi dress highlights Malavika’s toned physique. The outfit is from H & M, costing Rs. 12,999.

Malavika’s Beauty Appearance-

Her hair is styled in middle-parted wavy open tresses, which adds to her effortlessly elegant appeal. Malavika opts for a simple makeup look with a pink glossy lip color that complements her edgy outfit. She completes her attire with elegant accessories such as a gold ring, which improves the overall style. The actress flaunts her pure beauty in a yellow dress with graceful poses in the pictures.

About The Raja Saab Movie

The Raja Saab is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language romantic horror film written by Maruthi and produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under People Media Factory. Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan play the lead roles.

