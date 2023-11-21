Malavika Mohanan is a walking piece of “art” in bright red saree [Watch]

Malavika Mohanan just hit the fashion jackpot, and the dice rolled out a stunning red saree with gold Zari work! It’s not just an outfit; it’s a masterpiece on the canvas of style. Teaming it up with a red striped blouse, she basically declared, “I’m here to slay the saree game.”

But wait, the magic doesn’t stop there. Malavika turned the elegance knob to the max with a messy, casually tied floral hairbun. It’s like she effortlessly walked out of a garden and into the world of glam. Who knew messy could look this fabulous?

Let’s talk accessories – red bindi, sleek eyebrows, a pair of drop earrings, and pink lips. It’s like she raided the arsenal of elegance and draped it all in six yards of sheer grace. In that saree, Malavika didn’t just look like a dream; she looked like a dream that learned ballet and aced it.

Saree fashion just got a spicy upgrade, and Malavika Mohanan is the chef behind this pleasing

concoction of art and grace. Move over, red carpets; the red saree is here to steal the spotlight, and it brought its A-game!

Recreating the look

Swap the gold Zari for a playful silver sequin dance on your saree – an instant modern twist to the traditional charm. Instead of the floral hairbun, let your locks cascade in loose waves, adding a touch of effortless chic to the ensemble.

Ditch the red Bondi and go for an unexpected emerald green bindi, creating a pop of contrasting color that turns heads. Forget the sleek eyebrows; opt for a bold, bushy look, embracing the au naturel vibe. As for the earrings, trade the drops for funky, oversized hoops, injecting a dose of boldness into the elegance.

Wrap it all up with a matte berry lip, because why not add a dash of sultry to the sweet?