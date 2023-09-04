Movies | Celebrities

Malavika Mohanan Is Chic Personified In White Plunging Top And Black Pants, See Pics

Malavika Mohanan is a queen of the fashion industry. This time, the actress personifies chicness in a white plunging top and black pants on her social media handle

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Sep,2023 06:30:05
Malavika Mohanan Is Chic Personified In White Plunging Top And Black Pants, See Pics 848337

Malavika Mohanan steps into the fashion game with her new and exciting avatar. With contemporary fashion, she personifies chicness in bold and classy fashion choices. She never fails to grab our attention, exuding irresistible charm and elegance. Yet again, in the black and white hue, she is flaunting her charm in the latest Instagram photo dump.

Malavika Mohanan Personifies Chicness

Styled by the Vrinda Narang, Malavika paired contemporary ensembles to create a spectacular view. She wore a white plunging neckline long top by My Almari and black baggy pants in Rishta By Arjun Saluja. These unique pairs of outfits create a new contemporary fashion gaol. She embellished her glam with the sparkling gold bow around the plunging neckline.

What’s more? Her hair is styled by Madhav Trehan into a straight-open hairstyle; she adds class. In the dewy makeup by Sonam Chandna Sagar, Malavika exudes chicness. With her gold hoop earrings and bracelets from My Almari kitty, the actress accessorized her look. At last, the black toe-point heels elevate her enchanting appearance.

Malavika Mohanan Is Chic Personified In White Plunging Top And Black Pants, See Pics 848338

Malavika Mohanan Is Chic Personified In White Plunging Top And Black Pants, See Pics 848339

Malavika Mohanan Is Chic Personified In White Plunging Top And Black Pants, See Pics 848340

Great work by Neha Chandrakant, the photographer who captured Malavika in the perfect classy shots, personifies chicness with her look. She is never too late to get us covered with her comfort and classiness.

Share your views about Malavika Mohanan’s new avatar in chicness in the comments box below.

