Malavika Mohanan paints Chennai purple, see plot twist

Check out these stunning and gorgeous photos of Malavika Mohanan that will truly melt your heart for real. As we all know, she's one of the finest actresses around and hence her photos always get a lot of attention

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
05 May,2023 08:57:11
Malavika Mohanan is one of the most gorgeous and desirable actresses and performing artistes that we have in the South regional entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we have truly loved and appreciated her for anything and everything that she’s done from her end. Her filmography has truly been fantastic and well, that’s why, her hard work, efforts and dedication help her get some of the best and finest projects that there in the industry today. Whenever she comes up with new and exciting projects, the happiness and excitement of the fans doubles up to a great extent and how.

Check out how Malavika Mohanan is painting Chennai purple with her latest outfit:

Whenever Malavika Mohanan share sizzling and droolworthy photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, it is nothing less than an absolute visual delight for her fans all over the country. Earlier, some time back, we saw her drop sizzling snaps of herself while wearing yoga trousers and black bralette. This time, she decides to go all ‘desi’ and in the process, she’s also busy painting Chennai purple. Well, are you wondering how? See below folks right away –

Work Front:

Malavika Mohanan will next be seen in the upcoming Excel Entertainment project titled ‘Yudhra’ where she will be seen sharing screen with none other than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

