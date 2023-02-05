Malavika Mohanan, the name needs no introduction. With her divine aura and charm aboard, the actress has managed to earn a separate fanbase of her own. What we mostly loved about her is her stunning fashion outlooks over the years. Given that, she was seen in a beautiful white skirt suit at an event in Mumbai recently and here we have gotten some stunning glimpses of her bossy look in the same.

In the pictures, that she shared on her Instagram stories where we can spot her wearing a sheer white skirt suit. She wore a corseted high neck bralette that she teamed with high waist side slit white skirt. The actress completed the look with a long white trench coat and matching white pumps. She decked it up with long wavy hair, bold dewy eyes and nude pink lips. Posing with utmost grace and power in the pictures, the actress nurtured pure goals. She completed the look with a pair of gorgeous earrings.

Malavika Mohanan is an avid social media user. She owns a whopping number of 3.6 million followers on Instagram. All thanks to her lovely engaging fashion posts of all time. And this latest series no wonder stands out.

Here take a look-

Malavika has predominantly worked in Tamil and Malayali films. The actress marked her debut with the movie Pattam Pole and soon after garnered love from the nation. However, her most lauded work was in Beyond The Clouds, a Hindi film helmed by Majid Majidi.