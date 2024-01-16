Malavika Mohanan Redefines Royalty In  Floral Printed Lehenga, See Photos

Malavika Mohanan recently graced Ira Khan’s reception in a head-turning royal red lehenga. The actress became one of the show stoppers with her mesmerizing appearance that we still can’t stop gushing over. Malavika is a true fan of ethnic outfits; her Instagram is proof. And this new lehenga appearance is no exception.

Malavika Mohanan’s Red Lehenga Glam

Gracing the red carpet, Malavika Mohanan wore a royal red lehenga from the shelves of Ritu Kumar. The outfit includes a butterfly neckline blouse accentuating her bust and featuring captivating black and red floral print and a matching long lehenga skirt with a shiny broad border that gives Malavika a rich vibe. Lastly, the red dupatta she had on her one shoulder and spread around her hand gave her an oh-so-breathtaking look.

And if you think that’s it! So wait because Malavika strikes a balance between elegance and royalty with the trendy spin. She opts for golden earrings to complement her appearance. At the same time, the mid-part hairstyle looks classy. Her smokey eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy red lips look gorgeous. With the traditional handmade handbag goes well with her royalty. The black bindi uplifts her desi-ness.

With her charismatic smile throughout the photos, Malavika makes us fall in love with her appearance.

