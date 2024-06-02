Malavika Mohanan Rocks Summer Fashion In Thigh-high Slit Gown With Funky Crocs

Malavika Mohanan is a heartthrob of the Indian entertainment world who has won millions of hearts with her skillful acting. Apart from her performance on-screen, she has impressed her fans with her stunning fashion choices wherever she goes. She has a collection of masterpiece dresses, from breathtaking silk sarees to stunning bodycon dresses. In her recent photos, the diva dons an aesthetic thigh-high slit gown which she styled with Crocs serving goals for summer fashion.

Malavika Mohanan’s Summer Fashion Goals

Rocking her appearance in an aesthetic ensemble, Malavika looks ready to beat the heat this summer with her cool fashion. The actress in her latest photos donned an off-white bodycon gown featuring a jaw-dropping thigh-high slit. At the same time, the striking cut-out pattern around her waist looks attractive. The floral thread works around the curves and adds a mesmerizing touch. In contrast, the printed details around the end add an extra dose of sophistication.

The simple gown with striking thigh-high slit makes Malavika’s gown a perfect show stealer for summer parties. However, the actress’s unique choice to pair her look with Crocs caught our attention. She added a funky touch with this, and we love her cool summer look. With her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and brown lips color, the diva looked oh-so-wow. In the striking poses, Malavika flaunted her cool style, combining elegance and style.