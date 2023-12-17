Malavika Mohanan Spreads Her Ethereal Magic In White Salwar Suit

Malavika Mohanan, the sensational South beauty, never ceases to impress with her mesmerizing ethnicity. She is known to embrace ethnic glam in a way that will leave you spellbound. Adding to her exquisite ethnic wardrobe collection, the diva brings a new divine white salwar suit.

Malavika Mohanan’s white salwar suit

Wow, wow, and wow! Malavika Mohan is absolutely ruling the vibe of the white salwar suit with her exceptional styling sense. The actress wore a beautiful white v-neckline kurta with tie-knot detailing. She paired the kurta with matching pajamas and a beautiful gold embroidery chikankari dupatta. The small gold beads all over the outfit look sparkling. With her simplicity and elegance, Malavika Mohanan spreads her ethereal magic in the white outfit.

Malavika knows how to balance class and simplicity with her styling sense. The actress opts for gold earrings to compliment her simple outfit. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the matching golden bangles and a small, pretty necklace,. She left her hair open, keeping it simple and beautiful. The Kajal eyes look charismatic, while the shiny cheeks and nude lips go well with her ethnicity. With the black Bindi on her forehead, she adds a desi touch. In the mesmerizing white outfit, Malavika poses in the green nature, making us fall for her.

Did you like Malavika Mohanan’s white salwar suit glam? Drop your views in the comments box.