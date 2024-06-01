Malavika Mohanan Stuns In Electric Blue One-Shoulder Gown For Girls’ Evening Party

Malavika Mohanan is known for her impeccable style and fashion sense. Her distinct sense of style and exquisite fashion selections moved her to the peak of the Western fashion scene. The diva recently made heads turn with her stunning appearance in an electric blue one-shoulder gown. She donned this beautiful outfit for an event, perfect for a girls’ evening party. Let’s take a closer look at her mesmerizing ensemble:

Malavika Mohanan’s Electric Blue One-Shoulder Gown Appearance-

Malavika took to her Instagram post and opted for an electric blue one-shoulder gown that exuded elegance and sophistication. The vibrant hue of the gown added a pop of color and made her stand out at the party. The gown featured a one-shoulder, dropped tassels, a figure-flattering silhouette with a fitted bodice accentuating her curves, and a satin fabric ankle-length gown gracefully to the floor. The gown design added a touch of glamour and modernity to the ensemble. The outfit is from the Deme Love fashion label and costs Rs. 28,000.

Malavika’s Beauty Appearance-

Her hair is fashioned in a tight bun, adding a touch of romance and femininity to her overall look. Her makeup features radiant skin, defined brows, shimmery eyes, and a pink lip color. To accessorize her ensemble, Malavika has chosen statement silver earrings and a ring and paired her look with black heels to complement the one-shoulder neckline of her gown.

Malavika Mohanan’s appearance in the electric blue one-shoulder gown was nothing short of a showstopper. Her choice of attire undoubtedly left a lasting impression, making it a perfect inspiration for your next evening party look.

