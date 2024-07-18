Malavika Mohanan Stuns In Lilac Organza Saree With A Sleeveless Blouse, See Photos!

Malavika Mohanan is a stunning and talented actress in the industry. The south actress also appeared in Bollywood in Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds, which garnered praise from critics and audiences for her role. The actress is a talented actor and also a frequent social media user, engaging her followers with updates about her professional work updates and new fashionable looks. Malavika Mohanan shared photos showcasing her beautiful look in ethnic fit. Check out the outfit below!

Malavika Mohanan’s Organza Saree With A Sleeveless Blouse-

The gorgeous diva Malavika Mohanan wore a traditional fit for a Filmfare conference and shared photos of it on Instagram. She opts for a stunning powder lilac color with a white floral print and cut-work border sheer fabric saree with a draped end piece, which gives her body an awesome look and showcases her toned physique. The saree is paired with a sleeveless blouse with white cut-work, sweetheart neckline, half-sleeves, and padded blouse. She carries off traditional Indian attire with grace and panache. The outfit is from Nikaza Asian Couture.

Malavika Mohanan’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Malavika Mohanan styles her hair gorgeously in the middle partitions, curls falling freely down her back and shoulders. This hairstyle compliments her features nicely. She opts for volumizing mascara, black eyeliner, and kajal to achieve fluttery eyes. A touch of matte blush and creamy pink lipstick completes her look. She also adds long silver earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a ring to improve the look without drawing attention away from it. In the photos, Malavika Mohanan flaunts her curvy physique and stunning ethnic fit. She also shared candid photos of herself at the press conference.

