Malavika Mohanan takes the 'strong woman' fashion hat in denim-on-denim

Malavika Mohanan is one of the most popular names in the South. In her latest Instagram dump is flaunting her strong woman vibes in denim style

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jul,2023 10:00:59
Malavika Mohanan is a prominent actor in the South industry. Among many actresses, she is known for her fashion, which is all about class and statement. She never fails to keep her best foot forward when fashion is the topic. Once again, the diva in her latest pictures dump is exuding strong woman vibes.

Check Out Malavika Mohanan’s Strong Woman Vibes

In the latest shared pictures on Instagram, Malavika Mohanan donned a denim-on-denim style. She paired the butterfly neckline denim crop top paired with a matching thigh-high slit ruffle denim skirt and blazer. She defined her appearance with an open hairstyle, bold black eyes, rosy cheeks, purple nude lips, and gold earrings added to her glam.

Malavika flaunted her irresistible charm throughout her photoshoot. The outfit also emphasized her midriff and style. In addition, the white toe-point heels rounded her appearance. Her every pose exuded strong woman vibes. The actress was dressed for a small talk about women in cinema with maitribyprimevideo.

Her caption reads, “Spent a lovely afternoon in Chennai having the most stimulating(not to mention crucial) conversations about women in cinema with @maitribyprimevideo steered by the lovely @smritikiran 🤍.”

Malavika Mohanan has been featured in films like Master, Christy, Maaran, Petta, Beyond The Clouds, Pattam Pole, The Great Father, and many others.

