Malavika Mohanan Turns Mirror Selfie Queen, Unveils Her Week Highlights!

Malavika Mohanan is known for her impeccable style and captivating screen presence. The actress is not only for fashion but also for stunning mirror selfies. The diva recently treated her fans to mirror selfies, giving them a glimpse into her week highlights. Let’s dive into her mirror selfie queen avatar and the exciting moments she shared on Instagram.

Malavika Mohanan’s Mirror Selfie Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared a picture series of herself showcasing her mirror selfies. In the first picture, the actress took a mirror selfie with glam pink makeup and wet hair. In the second picture, the actress appeared in a gorgeous navy blue one-shoulder gown, gave a model pose, and clicked a selfie. In the third picture, the diva appeared in a casual look with a dark pink ruched fabric half-sleeve crop shirt paired with black pants and took a candid mirror selfie.

In the fourth picture, she flaunts her stunning gym look in an all-black strappy, sleeveless plain bralette paired with matching ¾ pants. She also took a mirror selfie picture of herself showcasing her toned body. In the fifth picture, the actress looks stylish in an off-white dress with a long jacket and gives a quirky eye expression for the camera. In the last picture, the actress appears in a casual black T-shirt and paired beige shorts as she enjoys her coffee in the mirror selfie.

She captioned her post, “Week in mirrors.”

