Malavika Mohanan's funny 'expectation Vs reality' moment is too hilarious

Malavika Mohanan embarks on her journey amid a dense forest. She shared glimpses from the place, that are all way fun-intended. Scroll down beneath to check on the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jun,2023 14:00:40
Amidst the towering trees and mystical allure of a dense forest, the enchanting Malavika Mohanan struts with an air of grace and adventure. With each step, she mesmerizes us, unveiling the breathtaking beauty of nature’s sanctuary. In a tantalizing gesture, she shares glimpses from her awe-inspiring trek, igniting a wildfire of inspiration on the eve of World Environment Day.

Malavika Mohanan shares video from dense forest

In the first slide, we can see Malavika posing in a stylish baggy long overcoat. She topped it on her stylish apparel, that she teamed with sleek casual ponytail and a side black cross bag. The actress then shared a video, where we can see her hopping like a child amid the dense forest.

Sharing the same, she wrote, “How I pose VS how I actually feel when I’m in the midst of nature 🐒
#happyworldenvironmentday ♥️”

Here take a look at the video-

World Environment Day

The significance of World Environment Day lies in its power to mobilize people from all walks of life. It provides a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and sharing of innovative ideas and solutions. Through various activities such as tree planting, beach clean-ups, educational campaigns, and policy discussions, individuals and groups contribute to the collective effort of creating a greener, healthier planet.

World Environment Day also serves as a catalyst for change in policies and practices. It highlights the role of governments and encourages them to develop and enforce environmental regulations, invest in sustainable technologies, and promote green initiatives. Businesses are urged to adopt sustainable practices, reduce their carbon footprint, and prioritize environmental stewardship.

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

