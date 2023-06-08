Manasi Naik Recalls Childhood Days; Asks Herself To Never Give Up

Marathi mulgi Manasi Naik is a powerhouse of talent in the entertainment business. She is a renowned dancer and actor in the town. She is famous for her performance on screen and the way she pulls off any role. Her life is inspiring, and her acts always teach something. Similarly, the latest post recalls the childhood happy days. Let’s check out.

In the latest Instagram post, Manasi Naik shared a picture from her childhood. She wore a beautiful yellow and green dress with matching shoes and socks. She smiled with her heart in the picture and looked adorable.

In contrast, the diva captioned, “her post, there was no reason to cry

had an excuse not to laugh

why are we so big

That childhood was better than this 👧🏻.”

Also, “Hold on Princess 👸🏻 A bit More 👌🏻

This End is The New Beginning ⭐️

Shri Swami Samarth 🌼

Thank you Universe 💫

I will Not Give Up

Growing Glowing And Healing ❤️‍🩹.”

The actress’s inspiring words undoubtedly give others the courage to deal with the situation and grow.

Manasi Naik has a huge fandom on her profile, with over a million followers. Her regular updates keep the audience hooked on her. She has also worked in films like Murder Mestri, Kutumb, Teen Bayka Fajigu Aika, and many others.

What’s your opinion about this? Please share with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.