Manasi Naik the talented Marathi actress is happy and contented with what she has. Yes, that is the mood that she is in right now. And she inspires in a big way by sending out this special message of being happy and contented. In her recent post on Instagram, she thanks the Universe for all that she has. She also assures that she will never give up in life, and will grow, glow and heal.

Yes, this is a powerful message that she gives out. She is seen posing with the sun showing a glance in the background. She is happy, smiling and dancing.

She writes on social media,

manasinaik0302

Verified

Hum ko kisine ehsaas karaya Is tarah pyar se 🙈

Ki baghwaan ne jo baksha hain wohi Husn Bahut Hain🌸

Phool 🥀 Apne Badan par Jewar Nahin Rakhte Janab ❤️

#TumkoMilneKoDilKartaHain❤️

Thank you Universe 💫

I will Not Give Up

Growing Glowing And Healing ❤️‍🩹

Truly, this is the perfect essence of life.

You can check her mood in this video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! She is an awesome inspiration right here.

