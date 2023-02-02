Manasi Naik the Marathi actress will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow. Well, she is into a countdown of sorts as she is all ready to usher in her birthday in style. So what is she up to today?

Manasi is seen dressed up in a stunning red lehenga choli. She is seen in a cute ramp walk which signifies that she is walking into her birthday.

She writes on social media,

Walking Towards A New Phase of My Life be like…💋

One day to Go

For My Birthday 🎂

Styled by 🔴🎀@mj__fashionhub_

Thank you Universe 💫

I will Not Give Up

Growing Glowing And Healing

Well, she looks bright and beautiful in this redilicious dress.

You can check it here.

Are you all ready to wish her on her birthday? We hope you have a fabulous year ahead!!

