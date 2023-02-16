Manasi Naik is one of the popular names in the Marathi industry. She is known for her performance in the Marathi film song “Baghtoy Rikshawala” and in movies like Murder Mestri. Naik was scheduled to perform a dance to the song “Bai Vadyavar Ya” in the 2016 Marathi comedy film Jalsa.

The actress has been very active on social media and is treating audiences with his latest pictures and videos. The popular star recently achieved an incredible 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Manasi has often given us sartorial inspiration and her latest look made our jaws hit the floor.

Manasi commands a huge fan following all over the internet for her scintillating dance moves. She’s not just hot and known for her hot looks but her dancing skills are superb which makes her a rage among the fans. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her latest dance video in which she is seen wearing a beautiful black saree. Check below!