The Lehenga Choli, also known as the Lehenga, is a three-piece outfit that includes a long Indian skirt worn by Indian women throughout India. Lehengas are typically worn at ceremonial events, festivals, and weddings and are secured at the waist with the midriff exposed. It is typically embroidered, patterned, or ornamented and is worn with a matching blouse known as a choli. In addition, the lehenga-choli is worn with a ‘dupatta,’ which serves as a sari pallu and covers the midriff and head, depending on how it is draped.

Manasi Naik is a Marathi cinema actress and dancer. She is most known for performing in the Marathi cinema song “Baghtoy Rikshawala” and in films such as Murder Mestri. Manasi Naik was supposed to dance to the song “Bai Vadyavar Ya” in the Marathi comedy film Jalsa. This song is a tribute to the late Marathi actor Nilu Phule. It was written by Sameer Saptiskar, choreographed by Rajesh Bidve, and performed by Anand Shinde.

Manasi Naik is an Indian actor best known for her stunning ethnic and western looks. She has been featured in several movies and TV shows and praised for her beautiful and versatile style. Manasi has a knack for finding the perfect outfit to match her mood and style. Recently, she appeared in a gorgeous red lehenga with a designer dupatta with golden work; scroll down to see her appearance.

Manasi Naik’s Video Appearance

Manasi Naik looked gorgeous in a red lehenga with a gold designer work dupatta. Manasi styled her hair straight with a middle part. She applied nude shimmering eyeshadow, red blush, and dark red lipstick for her heavy makeup. She accessorizes with a bindi, long red jhumkas, and bangles. She displays her curved posture figure and sensual dancing routines with gorgeous expressions and grins in the video. She picked the song “Ang Laga De Re” from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Manasi Naik captioned her video post, “Ram Leela Styled by @mj_fashionhub Thank you making Me Feel So Special like always Place your Order Now Available in Different Colours Thank you Universe I Will Not Give Up Growing Glowing And Healing .”

